Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park was recently awarded the prestigious IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Cherry Jubilee, which was recognized as the Best New Food & Beverage Event. This award celebrates innovation, originality and impact in the global attractions industry and recognizes special events that elevate the guest experience in new and exciting ways, says a press release from Gilroy Gardens.

Introduced in 2025 and returning June 5=July 5 this year, Cherry Jubilee at Gilroy Gardens is a month-long festival of food and family fun that takes its inspiration from the local cherry harvest. The event features a mouthwatering array of cherry-infused food and beverages as well as live entertainment, interactive challenges and cheerful cherry characters throughout the park, says the press release.

The “Brass Ring Award” from the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) comes from a nostalgic tradition at early amusement parks, where carousel riders would reach for a brass ring symbolizing luck and accomplishment. IAAPA honors that legacy by mirroring the same concept into an award that celebrates the best products at the IAAPA Expos.

IAAPA President & CEO Jakob Wahl stated, “The Brass Ring Excellence Awards represent the highest professional honor presented to an IAAPA member facility, recognizing those who are raising the bar and setting new standards for the industry worldwide.”

Hoa Minh Le, President and General Manager at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, added, “Gilroy Gardens is thrilled to be honored with this award. It is a meaningful recognition of our team’s hard work, innovation and commitment to giving our guests new ways to enjoy our beautiful park—and celebrate the local cherry harvest.”

Gilroy Gardens will reopen for the 2026 season on March 28. For tickets, memberships and more information about the upcoming Cherry Jubilee at Gilroy Gardens (June 5-July 5), visit GilroyGardens.org.