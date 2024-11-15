Valley Water and the National Weather Service urged the community to prepare for winter storms during a news conference held Nov. 13 at a sandbag distribution center in San José.

Last winter, Valley Water partnered with Santa Clara County and local cities to help residents stay safe by distributing 140,000 free sandbags. Valley Water works with local agencies and the community to help everyone be aware, ready and safe during extreme weather events.

“Our climate is changing, and we all need to prepare for storms and the potential for floods,” said Nai Hsueh, Valley Water Board Chair. “We are asking the community to ensure they are flood safe.”

Santa Clara County has more than 54,000 properties in Special Flood Hazard Areas as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), says a press release from Valley Water. It is important that homes and businesses in these areas are aware of their flood risk, that residents know where to get free sandbags before a flood, and that they have downloaded ALERTSCC, Santa Clara County’s emergency app.

During severe storm events and high flows in flood-prone creeks, Valley Water works closely with partner agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a coordinated approach to safeguarding life and property, the district continued. Preventing flooding by removing obstacles from creeks is a top priority before, during and after storms.

“Valley Water’s and our partners’ projects have improved flood protection for more than 100,000 homes, businesses and properties,” said Richard Santos, Valley Water Board Vice Chair. “However, parts of Santa Clara County are susceptible to flooding, especially from creeks that can rise quickly when obstructed by debris or fallen trees. That’s why it’s so important for everyone to be prepared.”

Residents can report creek blockages by calling Valley Water’s Watersheds Operations and Maintenance Hotline at 408.630.2378 or online at access.valleywater.org.

Valley Water can help residents and property owners prepare by using the water district’s flood preparedness portal. Residents are encouraged to visit valleywater.org/floodready to find out how to be flood safe.

PULLQUOTE

Our climate is changing, and we all need to prepare for storms and the potential for floods. We are asking the community to ensure they are flood safe. – Nai Hsueh