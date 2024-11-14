Christopher HS Football (9-1 overall, 6-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 31-7 at Live Oak

Upcoming games: 7pm Nov. 15 vs. Menlo (CCS D2)

NOTES: Jaxen Robinson completed 18-of-26 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cougars. Evan Vernon caught three for 85 yards and two scores. Deep threat Matthew Boles caught three for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Josiah Garcia caught four balls for 46 yards and a touchdown, and added 14 rushes for 72 yards. Tight end Matthew Anderson caught five for 75 yards.

Vernon led the defense from his middle linebacker position, collecting 15 tackles. Jaxon Mundorff added 10 tackles. CHS grabbed three interceptions, one each from Vernon, Boles and Terrence Barnes.

Gilroy HS Football (2-8 overall, 1-4 BVAL Santa Teresa- Valley Division)

Recent results: Lost 41-6 at Sobrato

Upcoming games: Season over.

NOTES: Mustangs improved defense tremendously in 2024. Average points allowed per game fell from 43.5 to 23.0.

Christopher HS Field Hockey (12-7-3 overall, 4-5-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 4-0 at Palo Alto (CCS); Won 4-0 at Hollister (CCS); Tied 1-1 vs. St. Ignatius at Del Mar (CCS) but lost tiebreaker

Upcoming games: Season over.

NOTES: In the playoff opener, Ella Miura, Ryan Hemeon, Reese Dubenko and Alliya Camacho each notched one goal. In the second round victory at Hollister, Miura scored twice and Danica Lopez and Colette Boyd also scored.

In the match against SI, Alyssa Montejano scored for CHS.

Gilroy HS Field Hockey (15-4-1 overall, 7-3 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 4-0 vs. Los Altos (CCS); Won 1-0 at Stevenson (CCS); Won 1-0 vs. Mitty at Leigh (CCS)

Upcoming games: 5pm Nov. 13 vs. Leigh at Willow Glen (CCS semifinal)

NOTES: In the playoff opener against Los Altos, Annelise Lerma and Allisa Schwender each tallied two. In the second round victory at Stevenson, Krejdovsky scored the sole goal, via an assist from Addison Tait.

In the huge upset of Mitty, Tait redirected a Krejdovsky shot at the end of the third quarter for the only score.

“We had a few more chances,” Gilroy coach Adam Gemar said. “With 4-5 short corners to Mitty’s 2-3 corner opportunities, we ended up scoring on one of those chances. Addi (Tait) redirected it top shelf. Overall, it was our defensive play and transition through the middle that won the game.”

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@gm***.com .

Christopher’s Danica Lopez scores during the intense tiebreaker shootout Nov. 9 against St. Ignatius. Photo: Jonathan Natividad