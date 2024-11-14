Poppy Jasper International Film Festival recognized with prestigious honor

The local Poppy Jasper International Film Festival was recently named one of the “25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” by MovieMaker Magazine—a prestigious recognition that PJIFF producers say validates all the work and dedication that has gone into growing the South Valley event over the last 20 years.

“It is the award every film festival wants. It’s the big one,” PJIFF Director Mattie Scariot said. “I still have a hard time believing we got it.”

MovieMaker released its 2024 list of the 25 coolest film festivals in October. In an article posted on the MovieMaker website, Michael Taylor Jackson writes, “One of the most unique festivals on the circuit, Poppy Jasper really engages the local community, and spans five cities…

“I really loved the intimate parties each night with the filmmakers and festival organizers, the panel discussions, and all the love and passion that festival director Mattie Scariot and her team put into this very meaningful event.”

MovieMaker Magazine Editor in Chief Tim Molloy added, “A perfect escape for people who like to combine movies and travel, the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival is known for celebrating points of pride the whole world should know, including Teatro Campesino, the theater Luis Valdez launched with the support of Cesar Chavez more than half a century ago.

“Held across Morgan Hill, San Martin, Gilroy, Hollister and San Juan Bautista, the festival invites guests to drink in natural beauty as well as important films and places an important emphasis on local and rising filmmakers, as well as women in film. It combines small-town charm and hospitality with cosmopolitan taste.”

Founded in Morgan Hill in 2004, PJIFF has expanded over the years to nearly a dozen venues throughout the South Valley. Each year, the festival—founded with a mission to celebrate independent filmmakers—showcases a carefully curated selection of films from around the world, fostering dialogue and creativity through unique screenings, panels and community engagement activities, according to PJIFF producers.

As part of its commitment to the future of film, PJIFF also encourages, educates and supports young filmmakers through workshops, mentorship programs and hands-on learning experiences.

Scariot added, “This recognition (from MovieMaker magazine) validates our mission and fuels our commitment to showcasing voices and stories that might not otherwise be heard. We look forward to continuing to make an impact on both the film industry and our local communities.”

The 2025 PJIFF will take place April 9-16 at venues in Morgan Hill, Gilroy, San Martin, San Juan Bautista and Hollister. “This year’s festival promises an even broader lineup of films, events, and panels to inspire audiences and foster a deeper appreciation of global cinema,” says a press release from PJIFF.