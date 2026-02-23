Gilroy resident Debbie Vasquez was awarded with the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit Lifesaving Award, one of the highest honors the organization bestows, in recognition of her heroic actions that saved her husband’s life during a sudden cardiac arrest, says a press release from the American Red Cross.

In the early morning hours Sept. 9, about 4:30am, Vasquez awoke to the sound of her husband, Phillip Vasquez, collapsing without warning. She rushed to find him unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. Drawing on more than 30 years of CPR training through her workplace, she immediately called 911 and began administering lifesaving care.

Debbie quickly enlisted the help of her two sons. For 15 continuous minutes, Vasquez and her eldest son, Justin, performed CPR while 11‑year‑old Andrew remained on the phone with emergency dispatchers until first responders arrived.

“At one point, I wasn’t sure if this was working since we had been doing this for a while,” Debbie recalled. “But I said to my son, ‘We are not going to stop. We aren’t stopping until they get here,’ in a desperate attempt to give all of us some hope.”

Upon arrival, paramedics delivered a shock with an AED, successfully restoring Phillip’s heartbeat, says the American Red Cross’s press release. He was transported to the hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. Phillip has since received a Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter‑Defibrillator to help prevent future episodes.

The American Red Cross Lifesaving Awards date back to 1911, when an anonymous donor pledged $5,000 to recognize first aid work by railway employees. More than a century later, the program continues to honor individuals, like Debbie Vasquez, who step up in moments of crisis to save lives and embody the Red Cross mission: to prevent and alleviate human suffering in times of crisis.

Her story underscores how training and preparedness can be the difference between life and death.

“I hope this award demonstrates to other people that this is important,” Vasquez said. “Anyone can get certified, and it’s a big deal to save someone’s life. It really works if you know what to do!”

Red Cross training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of online, blended (online and in-person skills sessions) and classroom courses are available at redcross.org/takeaclass.

Anyone who has used skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course to help save or sustain the life of another individual, can visit LifesavingAwards.org to nominate, recognize or be inspired.