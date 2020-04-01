Taproom approved for downtown Gilroy

Once the COVID-19 outbreak passes, Gilroyans can look forward to a new place to unwind with a beer and friends after a long day of work.

The Gilroy Planning Commission approved a permit on March 12 to allow Bitter TapHouse to operate a 50-seat beer garden at an historic home on 7797 Monterey St.

Husband-and-wife owners Ryan and Larissa Dickerson will be seeking a Type 40 beer license that allows the establishment to serve beer from local breweries as well as sandwiches and snacks. Bitter TapHouse would also offer a small menu of food from nearby restaurants, and customers could also bring in their own meal.

Ryan Dickerson said many Gilroy residents go to Morgan Hill or other cities because of a lack of options here.

“I feel that Bitter TapHouse is going to be one of those staples in Gilroy,” he said. “Our establishment is going to be that place where everybody can go and decompress after work.”

The goal of the taproom is to have a bright, friendly atmosphere that allows customers to feel like they are “drinking a beer in the comfort of your own home,” Dickerson added.

He said the business’ location near residences and other establishments will encourage people to ride their bikes or walk to get there, and as such, Bitter TapHouse plans on installing bike racks.

The building, built in 1909, was once the home of James Princevalle, who served as Gilroy’s mayor in the early 1920s. In recent years, it has housed a number of businesses including a spa and hair salon.

Due to COVID-19, there is no timeline on the tap house’s opening.

Rocca’s manager aiding families

Rocca’s Market General Manager Dan Keith is helping families struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak—and resulting loss of work income—with a week’s worth of food.

Keith is supplying up to six families per day with essential food, subject to stock, including meat, bread, milk and produce.

Donations to aid Keith’s effort can be sent through Venmo, @Dan-Keith-8, or by sending a check to Dan Keith, Rocca’s Mkt, P.O. Box 73, San Martin CA 95046.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Rocca’s Market, located at 13335 Monterey Road in San Martin, is open Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5pm. The store allows 10 shoppers inside at a time.

The store has set a special time, 11:30am to noon, for seniors over 70 and people with weakened immune systems.

For information, visit facebook.com/RoccasMarket.

Work sharing program available

Employers seeking an alternative to layoffs are encouraged to apply for the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Work Sharing Program.

Work sharing allows an employer to reduce the number of hours an employee works during a week while ​unemployment compensation makes up a portion of the difference in income.

To be eligible, among other things, at least 10 percent of the employer’s regular workforce or a unit of the workforce, and a minimum of two employees, must be affected by a reduction in hours and wages.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/u78cmd2.

Paid, volunteer food delivery opportunities open

The Health Trust is looking for drivers for Meals on Wheels. Applicants need to be 18 years old with a driver’s license and their own vehicle for this paid position. Drivers are responsible for providing home delivered meals and related health and wellness services to homebound clients.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/secwnf2.

Second Harvest Food Bank needs volunteers to pre-box and deliver food to the community.

To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/yxx7h7p5.

Silicon Valley Strong is also looking for volunteers to deliver food to seniors. To register, visit siliconvalleystrong.org/volunteer.



Send business news to Erik Chalhoub at [email protected]