USA Lacrosse recently awarded national “Coach of the Year” awards to individuals in states and regions. One of only four of the awards in California went to Gilroy High’s Celeste Perales.

In the spring of 2025, Perales guided her Mustangs to a solid and competitive season, finishing 6-5 for fourth place in the Blossom Valley Athletic League.

Perales received the award for much more than that. A lot more. First, there was no lacrosse program at GHS at all as the 2022-23 school year began. No sticks, no nets, no players. A young Gilroy alum herself, Perales built the whole program from scratch, launching it in spring 2023.

Second, Perales had never played lacrosse. The 2018 Gilroy High grad starred in field hockey as a Mustang, but barely knew the sport she was encouraged to lead. Then-Athletic Director Tim Pierleoni recruited her into the coaching role, knowing that lacrosse has similarities to field hockey.

After playing field hockey, Perales had been an assistant coach at her alma mater under the leadership of coach Adam Gemar. Pierleoni knew of Perales’ relationship with the girls on the Gilroy field hockey team and many of them became cornerstones on the Gilroy lacrosse squad.

Yet Perales and the players had to learn the rules, drills and strategy. That all came together fast.

“Tim called me and said, ‘We’re starting a new lacrosse program’,” Perales said. “He asked if I wanted to take it over. I had never played it and did not really know anything about the game.”

Field hockey players urged Perales to take the job and communicated positively with Pierleoni. They would make up important parts of the spring-season lacrosse team.

“He (Pierleoni) called me,” Perales said. “He said, ‘I wanted to thank you for taking the offer.’ They had told him I would coach. I was happy. I felt it would be a cool thing. I kinda fell into it but I was ready to tackle it.”

Pierleoni helped Perales get things off the ground. He worked on obtaining jerseys, balls and sticks. Others in the field hockey community, such as Live Oak coach Jordan Evanger, were helpful. Perales read up on rules, videos of drills and strategies of game play.

The commitment and participation of many of the field hockey players was crucial.

“When lacrosse was introduced to GHS in 2022-23, many people were interested to learn the sport,” field hockey and lacrosse player Alli Schwender said. “Although many of us were unfamiliar with the rules of the game, Celeste decided to step up and take on the role of head coach.

“Despite having no prior experience coaching lacrosse or even playing, she still decided to give it a shot. That’s what really stands out about her, is her commitment to taking responsibility. Whether it was this season or last, her power to connect with the team when we were celebrating our wins or helping us learn from our losses was always unforgettable. She created such a positive and supportive environment for all of us.”

The first season began with 11 losses and a sole victory, an 8-7 win over Sobrato at the end of the season. Yet progress was made and Perales recalled the team enjoyed the journey.

In the second year, Gilroy rocketed up in the league standings and in win-loss record. The Mustangs finished in third place, with a 5-7 record. After some graduations, the 2025 team rebuilt and regrouped to go 6-5 and finish fourth.

Over the last two seasons, the Mustangs were playing on even terms with long-established prominent opponents. Perales and the lacrosse program had come so far.

In addition to Gilroy AD Joshua Adams, other coaches around the sport were among those who recommended Perales for the national recognition.

“My mother found the article about who had won and sent me a text with a link,” Perales said. “I opened it and scrolled frantically. I saw my name. Oh my. No way. I felt so honored. Josh (Adams) sent me congratulations. I got calls and texts from my girls and the parents. They were all super happy for me. I knew they were proud of me.

“I’m proud of them. We’ve done so much together. It’s very heart-warming.”

The award came from USA Lacrosse. They announced that the “2025 Coach of the Year” winners represent a specific geographic area in the U.S. and honor those who exemplify the ideals of the game.

The organization added that the goal is to recognize the individual’s overall coaching performance and contribution, as well as the demonstration of outstanding sportsmanship on and off the field and excellent rapport with their players, officials and other coaches.

“Coach Perales is great for our players,” Adams said. “She brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm. This has been important in building a new program.”

Perales cited Coach Gemar as a role model for many aspects of her lacrosse program.

“My lacrosse style came from Adam,” Perales said. “He is the best coach I have ever had. He is always helping and gets everyone engaged and always says we should be having fun. I adopted that coaching style. I want them to love the sport. I have my own things I do, but a lot comes from him.”

The future is bright and prospects are unbounded.

“When I first took the job I was kind of skeptical,” Perales said. “I didn’t know how long I’d do the job. I see similarities with field hockey. It is so fast-paced and aggressive. The players give it everything. Blood, sweat and tears. It is so intense and is a fun environment.

“The girls have seen how good they are. They’re so ready for it.”

The personal side is rewarding for both Perales and her players. At age 24, she is viewed as an older sister to many of them, and one who has recently gone through high school and been a Gilroy High athlete, just like they are now.

“I love the relationships I build with these girls,” Perales said. “I love seeing them grow. I love seeing the person they become. I have the best time every time I step on the field. These girls are my family. I wish all teams were like this. I can’t imagine stopping now. I would love to keep going with this.”