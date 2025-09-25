George Soros spent millions to elect soft-on-crime DAs like Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, Pamela Price in Oakland and George Gascon in Los Angeles. Citizens have had enough of their policies, like catch and release, their practices of downgrading charges and their seeming insensitivity toward victims.

The voters had had enough. Boudin and Price were recalled, and Gascon lost his bid for reelection in a landslide.

George Soros also spent millions to fund Prop 47 and Prop 57 in California, which lead to open air drug markets, smash and grabs, early release from prison and drive-by shooters (like the one that happened recently in Sacramento) being released from custody the same day because drive-by shootings are parole eligible and not considered a serious and violent crime in California as long as no one dies thanks to these props.

George Soros has given millions to California politicians to fund their campaigns. You know, the ones who promise to cut our cost of living, but raise our taxes instead.

California has the highest cost of living rate, the highest gas prices, the highest income tax rate, the highest utility rates and the highest homeless population. I would love to see these elected officials take action on that, but that time never seems to come.

But hey, at least we will have a pretty state capitol building to look at with the $1.2 billion renovation they approved.

George Soros just gave $10 million to the “YES on Prop 50” campaign, and I, for one, will be voting NO, and I encourage you to do the same.

Reject Prop 50 and Soros’ money. Haven’t we, Californians, learned our lesson yet?

Cheryl Parks

Gilroy