Behind the political campaign ads labeled “Ad paid for by Building Tomorrow, Sponsored by California Friends and Family…” is a developer, one of two project applicants in Gilroy citing the “Builders Remedy” law for their housing project, a means to build housing without regard to zoning.

Like most jurisdictions in California, Gilroy’s housing element was not certified by HCD (the state’s housing authority) until after the Jan. 31, 2023, due date, exposing Gilroy together with most jurisdictions throughout the state to claims of Builders Remedy, a long-standing punitive section of California’s Housing Code to punish jurisdictions who, without just cause, deny housing projects.

Upon receipt of these applications, the Builders Remedy means that the city must process them even if the property’s zoning is not consistent with the application. The city has been doing just that, but applications must first be complete.

The developer of 315 Las Animas has argued that under Builders Remedy, they need not have filed a completed application and that they are not subject to analysis and mitigation of impacts to the public, such as environmental review and identification of impacts for the developer to mitigate at their expense.

In July 2024, they went before the city council to appeal city staff’s direction for a completed application. They filed a lawsuit against the city only days before that appeal was heard, knowing they lacked only one vote on the city council to support their position to circumvent city staff.

The council majority upheld that the developer needed to file a complete application and follow the same development application process as any other development; by July 31, we had a complete application from this developer that the city is processing.

Builders Remedy means that with the regulatory process followed and impacts of a project identified and mitigated, a city may not deny a project based on zoning.

Both applications citing Builders Remedy are being processed and may very well lead to housing developments where zoning is inconsistent, but only one applicant is trying to buy a council majority for their own financial benefit and at great cost to the public, and while hiding their identity from the public.

Marie Blankley, CPA

Mayor of Gilroy