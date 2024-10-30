Behind the political campaign ads labeled “Ad paid for by Building Tomorrow, Sponsored by California Friends and Family…” is a developer, one of two project applicants in Gilroy citing the “Builders Remedy” law for their housing project, a means to build housing without regard to zoning.
Like most jurisdictions in California, Gilroy’s housing element was not certified by HCD (the state’s housing authority) until after the Jan. 31, 2023, due date, exposing Gilroy together with most jurisdictions throughout the state to claims of Builders Remedy, a long-standing punitive section of California’s Housing Code to punish jurisdictions who, without just cause, deny housing projects.
Upon receipt of these applications, the Builders Remedy means that the city must process them even if the property’s zoning is not consistent with the application. The city has been doing just that, but applications must first be complete.
The developer of 315 Las Animas has argued that under Builders Remedy, they need not have filed a completed application and that they are not subject to analysis and mitigation of impacts to the public, such as environmental review and identification of impacts for the developer to mitigate at their expense.
In July 2024, they went before the city council to appeal city staff’s direction for a completed application. They filed a lawsuit against the city only days before that appeal was heard, knowing they lacked only one vote on the city council to support their position to circumvent city staff.
The council majority upheld that the developer needed to file a complete application and follow the same development application process as any other development; by July 31, we had a complete application from this developer that the city is processing.
Builders Remedy means that with the regulatory process followed and impacts of a project identified and mitigated, a city may not deny a project based on zoning.
Both applications citing Builders Remedy are being processed and may very well lead to housing developments where zoning is inconsistent, but only one applicant is trying to buy a council majority for their own financial benefit and at great cost to the public, and while hiding their identity from the public.
Marie Blankley, CPA
Mayor of Gilroy
-PAID ADVERTISEMENT-
Your majority was bought when the developers of the 720 acres to the north wanted to develop million dollar single family homes and they are still trying with your support today. Time for you to go Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley. https://www.mememarie.org/arrogant
Fake and too late. She’s done everything she can to shut us residents up and I’m not having it anymore. “I feel like I’m just getting started,” said Blankley (Gilroy Dispatch July 19). “I was elected during the pandemic-induced fiscal crisis that consumed half of my four-year term, I’m in the middle of getting things done for Gilroy,” said Blankley (Gilroy Dispatch October 10) Excuses no more, everyone else was delivering results to their residents. We need change and Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley needs to go along with her endorsed candidates. https://www.mememarie.org/arrogant