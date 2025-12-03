For generations, agriculture has been the heart and soul of South County. It has shaped our landscape, our economy and our way of life. The Miller Red Barn Association was founded not only to save a landmark of our agricultural past, but to honor that heritage for future generations. Today, that legacy is at risk.

Santa Clara County’s proposed Agricultural Zoning Ordinance rewrite, though presented as modernization, has raised deep concern among farmers, wineries, equestrian facilities and other stakeholders.

Those who work the land were not meaningfully included. No committees of farmers, ranchers, vintners or equestrian operators were convened to provide real-world input. Instead, the draft was produced by staff with limited hands-on agricultural experience, and it shows.

The proposal as currently written, introduced uncertainty and unintended consequences. It added new restrictions on routine operations and agritourism activities that help small farms stay viable.

New permits and vague definitions created confusion about what is allowed. Longstanding farms, wineries, equine facilities and others could suddenly be deemed “non-conforming,” threatening livelihoods built over decades.

This should matter deeply to Gilroy. Agriculture is not just our history; it is a defining competitive advantage. It adds significantly to our economy, drawing visitors to our wineries and farmstands. It sustains the identity of our region and is the last vestige of “The Valley of Hearts’ Delights.” Every crop harvested here strengthens our local food system and keeps dollars circulating locally. In an era of rising costs and climate pressures, the ability to grow food close to home is essential to our resilience.

Fortunately, agricultural groups have found an advocate in Supervisor Sylvia Arenas, who after listening to her constituents, introduced a referral to revise the Rural Zoning Amendment (RZA) planning process. The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved it on Nov. 18, pausing the current proposal and directing staff to create a new plan that prioritizes input from agricultural, vintner, equine and other stakeholders.

The Miller Red Barn Association is also grateful to Mayor Greg Bozzo for his engagement with Supervisor Arenas and her staff to ensure South County’s concerns are heard. But this is only the beginning.

As the county rewrites this ordinance, Gilroy must stay engaged, and our community must stand with the farmers, vintners, ranchers and equestrian operators and others who will be affected.

If you value our open space, farms, livestock and their bounty, stay informed, attend meetings, or write letters of support. Gilroy’s agricultural identity is a source of strength, resilience and pride. It is worth fighting for—and we cannot allow it to slip away.

Gary Walton

President, The Miller Red Barn Association