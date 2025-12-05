In your recent article (Nov. 14) titled “Jews, Muslims and Christians unite to distribute bikes, meals, hygiene kits,” I want to express my strong support for this interfaith effort and my concern that we are not doing nearly enough to build on it.

This article captured something our community desperately needs to recognize unity across faiths is not a feel-good exception; it is a model we must urgently expand.

In times when fear and mistrust are being amplified on national stages, Gilroy has shown that collaboration is possible and effective.

As a resident, I have seen more families struggling with food insecurity and transportation barriers. Providing bikes, meals and hygiene kits is more than charity; it is a declaration that every resident deserves dignity and that our differences cannot be weaponized against us.

As community members, we should demand more initiatives that bring diverse groups together, and insist that local leaders, schools and faith institutions treat this kind of cooperation as a priority, not a one-time project.

If we fail to expand these collaborations, more families will slip through the cracks.

Enedina Serrano

Gilroy