I would like to express my views regarding Santa Clara County’s decision to prohibit ICE activity on public property. Though the county is taking an important step in the right direction, I also feel that more comprehensive action is needed to fully protect undocumented immigrants and their families within Morgan Hill and Gilroy.

ICE has already appeared at schools and public properties in Santa Clara County without informing the community, creating fear and anxiety among children and their families. This fear discourages students from attending school and prevents parents from going to work, disrupting their lives.

Strengthening policies will help ensure that our community, including undocumented immigrants, remains safe for everyone who calls it home. Better and clearer policies should be put in place to ensure that local organizations are notified if ICE is present.

There should be laws that notify schools, public properties and workplaces if ICE is coming to an area.

Shaneelyn Sumagang

Gilroy