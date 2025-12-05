WOW! Can you believe it’s the end of 2025 and the holidays are upon us? Are you excited about that, or feeling a little anxious or unsettled?

Family gatherings during this time can be filled with obligations, expectations and celebrations that may come with a lot of pressure and stress. There are a variety of dynamics among friends and family, including clashing personalities, delegation of food preparation, cramming a lot of people into small areas and travel—all exacerbating the tension.

Susan Mister

First of all, who IS your family? Do you think only of blood relatives when this term comes up? Are there adoptions or blending of families among your loved ones? Are they, in fact, LOVED ones, or is there discourse, separation or loneliness? For me, a 71-year-old woman with no biological children and only a brother who lives 3,000 miles away, I find solace and joy with my church family. Yes, they are family!

This group of loving Christians was there for me when my husband passed almost six years ago. They surrounded me with open, loving arms and consoled me as I grieved. I can go to them for comfort and prayer, knowing I will not be judged.

Perhaps your earthly family is dysfunctional in some way. You may not have been raised with both parents or were in a step-family, where there was favoritism. Did you experience physical or emotional pain? Have you been hurt to the point of being unable to forgive? Does pride, blame or shame prevent forgiveness of self and others?

Through God, there can be forgiveness and reconciliation (Colossians 3:13, 2 Corinthians 5:18, Ephesians 2:16, 4:32). In the emotional unrest, you can find a supernatural inner calm (Philippians 4:7). It is a peace that comes from knowing God is sovereign and in control of everything in your life.

Peace is not the absence of trouble, but the presence of Christ (John 16:33).

As diverse and different as brothers and sisters are in Christ, we are bound by the blood of Jesus. This is the family that will give you strength, support and courage during difficult seasons. When Paul arrived in Rome, toward the end of his martyred crusade, he gave thanks to God and took courage from his Christian brothers (Acts 28:14-15).

Who do you turn to when your faith is ebbing? Romans 1:12 explains how believers can be mutually encouraged by each others’ faith. Faith develops by hearing and learning the gospel message and encouraging others (Romans 10:17).

Do you feel unworthy? The family of God means total acceptance. God is love. He gives it completely and unconditionally to all those that have accepted Him as Lord and Savior (John 3:16, Ephesians 3:19).

No one can separate us from that love (Romans 8:38-39). God, the Father, calls you sons and daughters (2 Corinthians 6:18, Galatians 3:26).

If you are looking for this family of faith, call on the name of The Lord and be saved (Romans 10:13). Please email me…fr*********@***il.com

I close, in the fruit of the spirit given to all believers: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness & self-control (Galatians 5:22-23)

Susan Mister, a longtime Gilroy resident and community volunteer, has been sharing her faith through this column since February 2021.