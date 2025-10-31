Quick! If it’s the beginning of the 11th month, you have two awesome opportunities. If it’s Nov. 1, check out Gilroy’s annual Día de los Muertos Festival & Wellness Fair. Whilst there, join in the Calavera Bike Cruise!

If it’s Nov. 2, head up to Lodi, for the 25th annual Giro D’Vino. There will be wine tasting, rest stops, sag support, scenic vineyards and the ever popular commemorative Giro D’ Vino wine glass.

Clearly, these are two terrific two-wheel opportunities to kick off the penultimate month!

Penultimate? My students had no choice but to learn its definition; I used it almost daily. If you never had me for a 4th grade teacher, penultimate is comprised of two Latin words: almost and last.

I cannot believe this is my next to last Spoking My Mind column with you. Since November is the month for giving thanks, please permit me to share mine:

The sincerest Cycle Guy thanks…

…to God, who saw fit to give me a talent for writing.

…to Mom and Dad, who kept me well stocked with plenty of pencils, pens, paper and pride.

…to my many writing teachers, who shared the stress of due dates, as well as the thrill of bylines.

…to Sylvia Myrvold and Kris McDonough, who hired me to write this monthly bicycle column a quarter century ago.

…to all my editors through the years!

…to all of you who contributed silly signage, intelligent questions, ride suggestions, topic ideas, inspiring quotes, beautiful pictures and thoughtful feedback.

And…

…to anyone who took the time to read Spoking My Mind over the last 25 years!

It’s been quite a ride!

Save the dates

Anytime: Gilroy/Morgan Hill Bike Match, bit.ly/BikeMatch

Nov. 1: Calavera Bike Cruise, Gilroy, laofrendafestival.com/

Nov. 2: Giro D’Vino, Lodi, deltavelo.com

Dec. 21: Critical Christmas Bicycle Ride, Monterey, See Facebook

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer, and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to he*********@***il.com.