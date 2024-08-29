The proposed pay-to-drive plan under Plan Bay Area 2050 aims to address congestion and environmental issues by imposing charges on driving in certain areas. This includes dual lanes with tolls for less congested lanes and per-mile tolling charges.

While intended to reduce traffic and promote alternative transportation, these measures are flawed and could disproportionately harm low-income and rural communities. By adding costs to driving, these plans risk worsening existing transportation inequities rather than addressing the core issues of congestion and inadequate transit infrastructure.

Recent data disputes the notion that low-income families predominantly use public transportation. Contrary to some transit agency claims, 80% of low-income individuals own at least one vehicle. This increase in vehicle ownership, which improves access to job opportunities, complicates transportation policy. Additional costs on driving will unfairly burden those who rely on their vehicles for essential needs.

Public transportation in many regions, including rural areas like Gilroy, is insufficient. Unlike cities with extensive transit systems, like San Francisco or Boston, rural and suburban areas often lack the density needed for frequent, reliable service. A pay-to-drive scheme in such areas is not only impractical but also inequitable, deepening disparities by imposing further financial strain on those least able to bear it.

To build a fair transportation system, we must focus on improving public transit quality and availability while ensuring policies do not disproportionately impact low-income and rural communities. Instead of penalizing drivers, we should develop strategies that support both vehicle access and effective public transit.

The VTA’s financial crisis, highlighted by the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury, reveals significant issues. The agency faces a severe budget deficit and minimal reserves.

The report criticized the VTA for poor financial oversight and reluctance to review past decisions, noting that political pressures have compromised fiduciary responsibilities, worsening the agency’s financial instability.

To address this, there should be enhanced financial oversight, regular audits and a review of executive compensation to align with fiscal health. Additionally, evaluating past decisions and strengthening governance structures are crucial for improving accountability and transparency.

Having commuted by train and bicycle for years, I appreciate the value of public transportation. However, my experience showed it was neither faster nor less expensive than driving. This highlights the need for transit solutions that truly meet commuter needs.

Engage with local transportation authorities to voice concerns about the pay-to-drive proposal and advocate for alternative solutions. Request meetings with the VTA and city council to discuss the plan’s impact. Push for financial transparency and advocate for equitable transportation policies. Stay informed and make your voice heard by signing up for updates at planbayarea.org/.

The pay-to-drive proposal, though well-meaning, risks further burdening those already facing transportation inequities. We must advocate for solutions that address vehicle access and efficient public transit to ensure fair and effective transportation for all community members.