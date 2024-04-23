Have you realized that your bill from the Investor Owned Utilities (IOU) has doubled over the last decade? More rate hikes are on the way.

According to CNET, California has the third highest rate in the U,S. Its rates rose by 11.8% between 2022 and 2023. This January, PG&E monthly bills reached $294.50 a month on average for the typical residential customer who receives combined electricity and gas services from the utility. That was 22.3% higher than the average monthly charges that went into effect a year ago.

The power company earned an eye-popping $2.24 billion in profits in 2023, an increase of 24.6% from 2022.

The Utility Tax proposed by the CPUC would cost the average ratepayer about $24 more a month. This is double the national average. This is just the first step. Ultimately, they are looking for $80 a month.

This impacts everyone who doesn’t use a lot of electricity. This includes people who live in apartments, condos and small homes. It also includes anyone who conserves energy and those who invested in rooftop solar.

It would go into effect this summer. It was authorized in the last legislative session in AB 205. This was a budget trailer bill passed with no hearings in the last few days of the session. It is unlikely that many legislators were aware of it.

We can fight this. Call, write, email or talk to your legislators. Ask them to support AB 1999. It caps the utility tax at $10 per month and only mirrors inflation for any future increases. It’s your money.

James Pearson

Gilroy