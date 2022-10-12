Letter: Khamis has a clear plan

All leaders who want to be successful must have a plan and a strategy to implement that plan. Johnny Khamis spoke at the Community Roundtable candidates forum I attended and it is clear he has a plan, a strategy and the experience to make it work for our District 1 benefit. He has done it before and will do it again if elected as District 1 Supervisor.

One needs a strategic plan to implement ideas and actions. Like addressing the homeless issue and not just the current window dressing we have that is costing millions of dollars and getting us nowhere. Like fiscal responsibility so we better use the tax dollars raised. Like using current underutilized County facilities for public benefit.

Other candidates have a “shotgun” approach to deal with issues as they arise. Always better to have a plan to eliminate problems before they become major problems. Even more so if the problem exists and is not being constructively dealt with and understanding the long term implications for our community.

Johnny has a track record for proactively addressing problems and not just repeating the same old formulas and expecting different results. Best to check out his website or speak to him directly at a community meeting before you vote! Hope you find this helpful.

John Goldstein

Pastor, Gilroy