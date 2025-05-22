May is Preservation Month, a nationwide celebration led by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. It’s a time to honor the charming neighborhoods surrounding it, beloved landmarks like the Old City Hall, the Gilroy Museum and the Miller Red Barn in Christmas Hill Park.

Each one of these buildings was saved through the power of citizen advocacy. It’s also a time to look at what’s at risk if we don’t act quickly to save endangered historic buildings like the Live Oak Creamery on Martin Avenue because once a building is gone, a piece of our community’s story disappears with them.

In Gilroy, organizations like the Gilroy Historical Society, the Miller Red Barn Association and the Gilroy Downtown Business Association are working to protect and promote Gilroy’s heritage.

Historic preservation isn’t just about saving old buildings—it’s a powerful tool for economic development and revitalization.

With support from local design experts, Mills Act property tax reductions, façade grants, California’s new 20% historic tax credit, federal tax credits and Opportunity Zone incentives, property owners can transform our historic spaces into vibrant places for small businesses and community life to thrive. This is important because it allows pride of place to develop.

Preservation Month also reminds us that none of this happens in isolation. Success depends on collaboration between local government, property owners, preservation professionals, business leaders and engaged citizens like you.

This May, celebrate the power of preservation in Gilroy by:

• Joining a walking tour with the Gilroy Historical Society and explore the architecture and stories that define Gilroy’s past.

• Shop or dine in locally owned businesses housed in restored historic buildings.

• Attend a preservation event or luncheon to connect and learn more.

• Share your history—post your favorite photos, stories or memories of Gilroy’s past on social media using the hashtag #PreservationMonth #GilroyHistory.

Let’s keep Gilroy’s story alive for future generations.

Gary Walton

The Miller Red Barn Association