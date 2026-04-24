I’m overjoyed that Paul Reubens was honored in a way that showed his last life’s work to people who would be deeply impacted by it, at the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival.

The movie “The Crown with a Shadow & the Search for Self” has such an inspiring message of pink skunk fish changing their gender to become their true selves. Paul Reubens’s last work must have inspired so many trans folks struggling with their identity to finally embrace a part of themselves they may have been scared to connect with before.

I’m glad that Paul Reubens was able to give his signature flair to the project, even when battling cancer. It was disheartening to hear about the technological issues not allowing the movie to be played in 3D, but I’m still glad it was viewed regardless, even in 2D.

It was really fascinating to hear Ghuman’s answer about how his work in therapy inspired him to research what eventually became the start of this movie.

Lepore is absolutely correct about us needing LGTBQ+ stories in media. Especially with the Trump administration censoring stories of the LGTBQ+ community, and attacking them daily.

We must do our part in order to hold more events like this, in order to spread stories of disadvantaged LGTBQ+ people that are being censored out of telling their stories.

Itay Michael

Gilroy