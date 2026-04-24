As your State Senator representing the 15th Senate District in the California State Legislature, I am grateful to serve such an involved, engaged and strong neighborhood as Gilroy. For years, I have been committed to enhancing affordability, transportation and education in this neighborhood.

It is no surprise that our communities here in Senate District 15 continue to face changes in public education access and equity. In Sacramento, I remain a fierce advocate for increased funding for K–12 education and affordable college tuition. My focus remains on creating pathways for every student to succeed.

That’s why I’m especially excited to invite students, parents, educators and advocates to join me for my 23rd Annual Sacramento Bus Trip for Education! This long-standing tradition offers a FREE and unique opportunity to visit the State Capitol, speak with elected officials, watch session and see how decisions are made that directly impact our classrooms and communities.

The event will take place on Monday, May 18, with the buses leaving from San Jose at 6am. Register at tinyurl.com/2026SacBusTrip before May 4 to save a seat on the bus!

Participants will engage in meaningful conversations about education policy, learn how to advocate for their schools and experience government in action.

For many constituents, it’s their first time inside the Capitol, an experience that often sparks a lifelong interest in civic engagement.

Public education is strongest when our communities are informed and involved. I hope you’ll consider joining us for this special day in Sacramento and continue to stay engaged in the decisions shaping our future.

For more information about the event, please reach out to my District Representative, Meghan Bedi, at Me*********@****ca.gov, or call into our office at 408.723.4154. I look forward to meeting you and working together to support the next generation of leaders!

Dave Cortese represents the 15th State Senate District of California.