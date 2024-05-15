In a world where uncertainty often looms large, the Santa Clara County Alliance of Black Educators shines as a beacon of hope, guiding the way towards success for future generations. Recently, they celebrated their 35th Annual Student Recognition Event, not merely as a ceremony of academic accomplishment, but as a powerful testament to the unyielding spirit of more than 400 African-American youths in Santa Clara County.

Fred Tovar. Contributed photo

The event took place at the esteemed Santa Clara University, a place where dreams take flight and knowledge flourishes. Here, the transformative impact of education was vividly displayed. It was a moving tribute to the resilience and brilliance of students from all walks of life, showcasing their academic prowess, leadership abilities and unwavering resolve in the face of challenges.

Gratitude abounds for the Santa Clara County Office of Education, and the countless sponsors, educators and volunteers whose unwavering support brought this event to fruition.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg’s presence and uplifting words resonated deeply, inspiring all those in attendance to set their sights high. The leadership of Superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Dewan of the Santa Clara County Office of Education, alongside SCU Dean Sabrina Zirkel and the dedicated faculty and staff of the School of Education and Counseling Psychology at Santa Clara University, epitomizes educational excellence.

Together, we stand firm in our commitment to empowering students of color to realize their full potential and pursue their dreams with courage and determination.

As we celebrate the achievements of these exceptional students, let us not lose sight of the timeless wisdom of Nelson Mandela: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

It is incumbent upon us to continue championing education, nurturing young minds and working toward a future where every student, regardless of background, can illuminate the world with their brilliance. Let us maintain our unwavering determination.

This event serves as a compelling reaffirmation: through collective effort, we hold the potential to foster a global landscape where every student flourishes and becomes a beacon of communal enlightenment, forging pathways toward a brighter, more inclusive future.

Fred M. Tovar

Gilroy City Councilmember