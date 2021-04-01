good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
84.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 1, 2021
Article Search
Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: Conversation with the mayor, public art project unveiled

By: Staff Report
21
0

Mayor hosting virtual conversation

Mayor Marie Blankley will host a virtual Conversation and Coffee on April 3 at 8:30am.

To join the meeting, visit rb.gy/x593yf with passcode 700029. The public can also dial in at 669.900.6833 with webinar ID: 82577203726 and passcode 700029.

Adopt-A-Bench public art project unveiled

Valley Water celebrated the completion of the pilot Adopt-A-Bench project with a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony on March 18. 

Two decades ago, Valley Water installed nearly 200 interpretive benches throughout Santa Clara County. Recently, the Valley Water Youth Commission worked alongside Paul J. Gonzalez, a San Jose artist and muralist, to repurpose and revitalize seven of these benches as part of a pilot program.

The revitalized benches have artwork that depict scenes of environmental stewardship, highlighting the importance of protecting plants and wildlife. The benches are along Uvas Creek at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy, Saratoga Creek in Santa Clara, Berryessa Creek in Milpitas, Los Alamitos Creek and Penitencia Creek in San Jose, Stevens Creek in Cupertino and Permanente Creek in Los Altos.

“I think this project did a fantastic job of combining art and interesting information about the local flora and fauna surrounding each of these benches,” Youth Commissioner Elise Mullen said.

For information, visit valleywater.org/Adopt-A-Bench.

Local resident named to Dean’s List at LIM College

Emma Seery of Gilroy was named to the Dean’s List at LIM College for the Fall 2020 semester. 

To be placed on the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.79.

Founded in 1939, LIM College, located in Manhattan, educates students in the global business of fashion and its related industries.

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Watsonville homicide suspect arrested at Gilroy motel

Staff Report -
A man wanted for reportedly killing his brother in...
Read more
COVID-19

New Covid-19 cases flatline in Santa Clara County

Erik Chalhoub -
Santa Clara County has experienced a sharp decrease in...
Read more
Guest View

Guest View, Dion Bracco and Carol Marques: Addressing homelessness

submitted -
There was an opinion piece in the March 19...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Watsonville homicide suspect arrested at Gilroy motel

New Covid-19 cases flatline in Santa Clara County