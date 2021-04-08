Local Scene: Gilroy Center for the Arts reopens, Rotary distributes scholarships

Gilroy Center for the Arts reopens

The Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St., reopened April 3 after a more than one-year pandemic-related closure.

It is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-4pm.

The center is featuring the artwork of Jan Bernstein-Chargin through May 4. An opening reception is scheduled for April 10 from 4-6pm.

The Gilroy Center for the Arts is also inviting musicians and singers to show off their talents at Open Mic Night in June, with a date to be announced.

For information, call 408.310.0422 or visit gilroycenterforthearts.com.

Rotary Club of Gilroy distributes $32K in scholarships

The Rotary Club of Gilroy provided 23 students with scholarships totaling $32,850.

“Once again the members of our Gilroy Rotary Club have met the needs within the community,” club President Kathleen Rose said. “Our scholarship program is yet one more opportunity to provide financial support, directed this time to our local students, as they pursue their goals of achieving higher education. Given the current state of the economy based on the impact of Covid-19, we are aware that for many students, receiving financial support like this can be the difference of continuing their educational pursuits or not.”

This year, 20 students were awarded general scholarships in amounts ranging from $300- $1,000 each. Additionally, two students were awarded $3,750 each from the Goldsmith/Gilroy Rotary Horticulture/Biological Sciences Scholarships which are designed for students planning a career in horticulture, plant science, biology or a related field.

In addition, one student was awarded $15,000 for the Susan J. Seledon Scholarship. This scholarship is divided into two years of $7,500 per year and is designed to assist individuals who have completed their first two years of college education, and who have demonstrated their potential for success. Applicants must be returning to school after an interruption in their education. To qualify for this scholarship, students must also be transferring to a four-year college in Fall 2021.

This year, in addition to providing scholarships, the Gilroy Rotary has distributed $44,000 through its Charitable Giving Program, and held outreach drives based upon the immediate needs of the community. Recent and upcoming drives include a coat drive, gift card drive and sock and underwear drive.

Distinguished Author Series returns

The Santa Clara County Library District is presenting a four-part, virtual author series beginning in April.

The Distinguished Author Series will host Dr. Robert Sapolsky, Jaron Lanier, Joyce Carol Oates and Jhumpa Lahiri to explore topics of the biology of stress and related diseases, the impact of technology on present lives and the future, and immigration.

“We are honored to present these award-winning authors, scientists and artists,” said County Librarian Jennifer Weeks. “By hearing from them firsthand, we hope to engage people into thought-provoking conversation and gain a deeper understanding of these topics, as we listen and learn.”

Sapolsky will kick off the series on April 14 at 7pm. The Stanford Professor lectures on topics such as stress and related diseases, living amongst baboons and the biology of individuality.

To register and for a schedule, visit sccld.org/authorseries.