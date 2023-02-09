Local Scene: Gilroy High yearbooks needed; ‘Sing for Ukraine’ concert

Museum seeks Gilroy High School yearbooks

The Gilroy Museum needs Gilroy High School yearbooks for the following years: 1927, 1928, 1929, 1931, 1932, 1942, 1948, 1949, 1969, 1978, 1979, 1980 and 1981.

If you have any of these yearbooks and are willing to donate them to the Gilroy Museum, contact Museum Manager Susan Voss at 408.846.0446 or [email protected]

The Gilroy Historical Society operates the Gilroy Museum and is a 501c3 organization. Donations are normally tax-deductible.

To drop off yearbooks, the museum, located at 195 Fifth St., is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 4pm and the first and second Saturdays of each month from 10am to 2pm.

Author to tell tales of 19th century sheriff

William Briggs, author of “Badass Lawman: Gangs, Guns and the Sheriff who Tamed the Golden State,” will give a talk at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth St., on Feb. 11 at 10:30am.

“Badass Lawman” is the story of five-term Santa Clara County Sheriff John H. Adams, who faced down the gangs and guns of early California.

Briggs is the past co-president of the Morgan Hill Historical Society, and a former professor and dean in the California State University system.

Gilroy resident to conduct Ukrainian benefit concert

Gregory Hallick of Gilroy will conduct “Sing for Ukraine,” a program at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco marking the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24 at 7pm.

Grace Cathedral and the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council will present the Ukrainian National Choir of California.

Led by conductor Hallick, the members of the choir hail from Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego. They will be joined by members of the Bay Area Orchestra Musicians under the baton of Maestro Diego Hernandez, who will accompany the choir in arrangements of several different genres of Ukrainian music: liturgical, patriotic, folk and “kolomyikas.”

Soloists are banduist Ola Herasymenko-Olinyk (the bandura is the Ukrainian national instrument), mezzo soprano Ivanna Taratula-Filipenko and lyric soprano Oleksandra Zabashta.

Proceeds from “Sing for Ukraine” will support relief efforts in Ukraine.

Grace Cathedral is located at 1100 California St. in San Francisco.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite at bit.ly/3HBc1Xq.

Input sought on downtown parking

The community is invited to join the City of Gilroy in a virtual workshop on the Downtown Parking Management Plan on Feb. 16 at 6pm.

The meeting will discuss the goals of the plan, current parking usage and common strategies to manage parking in downtowns. Participants can also share ideas about parking downtown.

The goal of the Downtown Parking Management Plan is to establish successful management of parking in downtown Gilroy in an effort to provide easier access to the downtown area. As part of this process, a variety of efforts will be undertaken, including evaluating existing parking conditions, analyzing current and future parking demand, and developing parking management strategies and recommendations.

To join the meeting on Zoom, visit gilroy.city/DPMPmeeting. It can also be accessed by phone at 669.900.6833, Zoom ID: 879 2995 1545; passcode: 322057.

To request Spanish language interpretation services for this meeting, contact [email protected] a minimum of 72 hours prior to the meeting.

For information, visit gilroy.city/DPMP.

Traffic Court moves to South County

The Santa Clara County Superior Court’s Traffic Clerk Offices have been reassigned to the South County Courthouse, 301 Diana Drive in Morgan Hill, and the Family Justice Center Courthouse, 201 N. First St. in San José.

Traffic Court handles cases that usually begin when a citation or ticket is written by a law enforcement officer. Tickets can be issued for violations of traffic laws and other non-traffic offenses.

“The Court is confident that by moving traffic court calendars to the South County Courthouse from the Hall of Justice and by ensuring a staff comprised of employees with bilingual skillsets, residents will attest to an improved user experience,” Presiding Judge Beth McGowen said. “Much thought and consideration was taken into account for the Traffic Division’s primary location, which is adjacent to a transit hub, inclusive of CalTrain and Valley Transit Authority services, along with convenient and free parking.”

Beginning Feb. 14, traffic hearings will no longer be held at the Hall of Justice, and will exclusively take place at the South County Courthouse and the Family Justice Center Courthouse.

“The Family Justice Center Courthouse is located in the heart of Downtown San Jose, which means parking can be difficult. The Court highly encourages the use of the Valley Transportation Authority’s Light Rail and Bus Routes, as well as public parking lots in the area,” said Alicia Vojnik, the Santa Clara Court’s Chief Officer of Operations. “We sincerely encourage court visitors to explore their travel options beforehand so that parking encumbrances are not incurred while attempting to solve a traffic-related matter.”

Many traffic matters can be resolved online without speaking to a clerk on the phone or coming to a courthouse. Online services relating to traffic matters such as paying a fine, filing an Ability to Pay Petition, establish a payment plan or request an extension can be done online.

For information, visit scscourt.org/court_divisions/traffic/traffic_home.shtml.

Guests can show proof of correction, request traffic school, set up payments, pay in full, check-in for arraignment or obtain general information regarding a traffic matter. Excluding court holidays, the Traffic Public Counter hours of operation at the South County Courthouse will be from 8:30am–3pm Mondays through Thursdays, and from 8:30am to noon on Fridays.

Trinidad named to Central Methodist University’s Dean’s List

Cyndilyn Irene Trinidad of Gilroy was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Central Methodist University.

More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

Central Methodist University is a private university based in Fayette, Mo.