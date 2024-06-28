Local Scene: Gilroyans earn academic honors

Gilroyan makes dean’s list

Enzo del Carmen, of Gilroy, was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Del Carmen is in the new media design program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Engquist graduates

Elise Engquist, of Gilroy, has received the degree of Bachelor of Science from the University of Hartford’s College of Education, Nursing and Health Professions. Elise is one of 964 students who received graduate and undergraduate degrees this spring as part of the class of 2024.

Tran named to dean’s list

Cathy Tran, of San Martin, was named to the Muhlenberg College dean’s list for the Spring 2024 semester. Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Recreational swim

The City of Gilroy’s recreational swim program returns for the summer.

The program is held at the Christopher High School Aquatics Center, featuring various swimming opportunities including group swimming lessons in the morning and late evenings with open swimming times in the afternoon.

Starting June 11, the pool is open weekdays (excluding Mondays) from 8am to 8pm, and weekends from 8am to 5pm through Aug. 18.

For a list of classes and open swim hours, visit gilroy.theswimmingswan.com.

Gilroy’s Annual Fireworks Show

Gilroy’s annual fireworks show takes place on July 4, with the fireworks beginning around dusk at 9:30pm and originating from Gilroy High School. Fireworks can be viewed from nearby neighborhoods and at Christmas Hill Park.

Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic is June 21

The annual Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic will be held June 21 at Gilroy Golf Course, with proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Gilroy Garlic Festival Association.

Since 1979, the Garlic Festival Association has distributed more than $12 million to community groups and charities throughout the county.

The June 21 golf tournament fundraiser is expected to sell out. Registration includes a round of golf, lunch on the course and post-play dinner, according to the festival association. Play begins at 1pm with a shotgun start, and the format is four-person scramble.

Dinner will be prepared by Gourmet Alley chefs. Fun activities are scheduled throughout the day.

Tickets for the June 21 tournament are on sale now online at https://gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com/.

Fundraiser supports therapeutic riding

One Step Closer’s 2024 fundraiser gala will take place 5-9pm June 23 at Coyote Ranch Event Center, featuring line dancing instruction, live auction, BBQ dinner, raffle, open bar and more.

Line dancing lessons will be taught by Janet Goddard, to live music by the Country Cougars. Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will be the auctioneer for the live auction items.

The fundraiser supports all programs at One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit that offers adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities and U.S. military veterans.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the June 23 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ces7ck4.

Downtown Live

Hosted by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, the free event features rock and R&B dance classics from various local bands. Grab dinner before the show at any of the restaurants downtown and help support local businesses.

The lineup is as follows:

• June 27: Speakeasy

• July 4: California Standard

• July 11: 3 Mile Smile

• July 18: Phil ‘n the Blanks

• July 25: The Never Land Band

• Aug. 1: Southbound 101

• Aug. 8: San Benito County Line

• Aug. 15: Mitchell James Band

Gilroy Rodeo

The Gilroy Rodeo returns Aug. 9-11 at 2365 Dunlap Ave. For information, visit gilroyrodeo.com.

Third Friday Art Walk

6th Street Studios and Art Center hosts Art Walks every third Friday in downtown Gilroy from 5-8pm.

The event features art stops with artists, entertainers, musicians and more.

For information, visit 6thstreetartstudios.org.