Local Scene: Home tour returns; lane closures soon in Gilroy

Home, garden tour with boutique returns

The Gilroy Assistance League’s (GALs) Annual Impressions Home + Garden Tour & Boutique is back for 2022.

Taking place May 6-7, this event is an ideal Mother’s Day weekend outing and is also the major fundraiser for Gilroy Assistance League’s grant program that benefits dozens of South County youth programs each year.

“Our commitment to the tour and the community has never been stronger,” said GALs President Therese Martin. “After a two-year hiatus, we felt it was the right time to bring it back. Not only is it a treasured Mother’s Day weekend tradition for so many, but it is also our biggest fundraiser. We are so grateful to our friends in Gilroy and the surrounding areas that always show up and support our organization and this event. Without them, we couldn’t do what we do.”

This year’s Home + Garden walking tour offers visitors a glimpse into four new or newly remodeled homes in the established neighborhoods near downtown Gilroy.

“Our search committee outdid themselves this year—each home is so unique and special,” said Karen Isaacson Ginkel, chair of the Home + Garden Tour & Boutique event. “This is the first time we are featuring such a diverse group of homes in terms of décor, age and style. Plus, our homeowners are awesome. We are so lucky to have these incredible allies in our community who open their doors to 500-plus friends, neighbors and community members.”

On both May 6 and May 7, check-in at the first house (located at 849 Second St.) begins as early as 10am and as late as 2pm. Upon check-in, ticketholders will receive a program with descriptions of the homes and a map with the locations of all tour homes. At the conclusion of the walking tour, ticketholders are invited to mingle and shop at an extensive outdoor Boutique featuring local artisans, refreshments and a no-host wine bar. The Boutique will be open both days until 5pm.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. For information or to buy tickets, visit the Gilroy Assistance League website at gilroyassistanceleague.org.

The Gilroy Assistance League is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the welfare and development of youth in South Santa Clara County through its annual grant cycle. All proceeds from the Impressions Home + Garden Tour & Boutique fund these grants.

Since 1993, GALs has distributed more than $325,000 in grants to local programs.

Highway 101 lane closures begin soon

Caltrans will perform scheduled lane closures for the Highway 101 Sargent Bridge rehabilitation project in Gilroy beginning May 3.

The work will require overnight closure of one southbound lane near Tar Creek. The closure will allow crews to safely begin installing new piles, densify soil and construct new approach slabs, according to Caltrans.

The temporary overnight lane closures are expected to take place through mid-August. The work is weather dependent.

The closures will occur Monday through Thursday from 8pm to 10am and Friday from 10pm to 8am Saturday morning. Weekend closures will be Saturday from 7pm to 9am Sunday morning, and Sunday from 8pm to 10am Monday morning.

Southbound Monterey Street closure expected to start May 2

Construction crews will be working in the area of Monterey Street and Fourth Street during the first week of May as part of a project to underground internet fiber for a development project.

Monterey Street is expected to be closed to southbound traffic between Fourth Street and Lewis Street May 2-5 from 9am-5pm daily.

Detours will be in place, and driveway access for businesses will be maintained.

Following this work, construction crews will be returning to complete a full repave of the work area to restore the roadway to its “uncut” condition. Paving work is anticipated to take place during the summer and details will be provided when they are available, according to city officials.

Free comic books in downtown Gilroy on May 7

Caldwell’s Comics and Cards, 7483 Monterey St. in Gilroy, will host Free Comic Book Day on May 7.

Free Comic Book Day is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to attract new readers to independent comic book stores.For information, visit caldwellscomicsandcards.com.