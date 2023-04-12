Local Scene: Las Animas Park cleanup; Summit for Planet Earth

Help clean up Las Animas Park

The City of Gilroy is inviting the public to a cleanup event at Las Animas Park on April 22 at 9am.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Mantelli parking lot located off Mantelli Drive, across from Floral Street.

All volunteers will be required to sign a waiver. The City will provide trash bags and grabbers. Students can receive volunteer hours for participating; bring your paperwork to the event.

For information, contact Bryce Atkins at [email protected] or 408.846.0219.

Compost giveaway set for April 22

The City of Gilroy, in partnership with Recology, will be holding a compost and wood chips giveaway event on April 22 from 8am to noon at Christmas Hill Park’s Ranch Site.

Residents will be allowed to take one 32-gallon container of compost and up to two cubic yards of wood chips.

Bring your own shovel, gloves and containers.

Garden club gears up for sales

South Valley Fleurs will hold plant and craft sales on April 22 and 29.

The nonprofit supports garden projects and maintains a number of gardens in South Santa Clara and San Benito counties.

The April 22 sale will take place from 9am to 3pm at Grace Hill Church, 16970 Dewitt Ave. in Morgan Hill.

Another sale will be held April 29 from 9am to 2pm at the Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito St. in Hollister.

Plant sale raises funds for Tanzania Mission Team

The Tanzania Mission Team is having a plant sale on April 23 from 9am-2pm at the Veterans Memorial Building, 74 West Sixth St.

Varieties of organic and heirloom tomatoes, vegetables, succulents and more will be available for $5.

Summit for Planet Earth is April 29

From barn owls and bearded dragons to California kingsnakes and turkey vultures, the 17th annual Summit for the Planet Earth at Mount Madonna School offers the opportunity to get up close and hands-on with wildlife. Children and adults alike can enjoy the many birds, reptiles and amphibians shared by the Bay Area Herpetological Society (BAHS) and Wildlife Education Rehabilitation Center (WERC), two participants in this community eco-festival.

Everyone is invited to the free Summit for the Planet on April 29 from 9am-1pm at Mount Madonna School, 492 Summit Road. The public event begins with a 5K family hike through the redwoods, and features an eco-carnival, face painting, live wildlife and reptile area, a “trash fashion” show, model solar car races, activities, live music and food.

Hike registration begins at 9am; the hike starts at 10am, with the eco-carnival opening at 11am, followed by music, the Trash Fashion show and learning expo, says a press release from Mount Madonna School. The event concludes at 1pm.

With its unique spotlight on environmental education, the Summit for the Planet festival has grown to some 500 people of all ages, from south Santa Clara, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

“Summit for the Planet is a celebration of Earth Day,” said Head of School Ann Goewert, “and honors our school’s rich tradition of teaching environmental stewardship and raising environmentally aware children.”

Gilroyan recognized at University of Dallas

Maureen Riley of Gilroy was one of nearly 300 University of Dallas undergraduate students named to the fall 2022 Honor Roll for earning a semester GPA of 3.0-3.49.

Riley is a junior majoring in Economics and Finance.

The University of Dallas is a Catholic liberal arts university with campuses in Irving, Texas and Rome, Italy.