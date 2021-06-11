Local Scene: Parking lot meeting, drive-thru Garlic Festival details

Virtual meeting June 24 for downtown parking lot

City officials will host a virtual meeting to gather the public’s input on a parking lot proposed for downtown.

The meeting will be held June 24 at 6pm on Zoom.

The parking lot, proposed at the corner of Eigleberry and Seventh streets, is expected to go out to bid later this year after the design is finalized. The Gilroy City Council voted April 19 to move forward with a design for the lot.

To join the meeting, visit rb.gy/kdhck0 or call 669.900.6833. Meeting ID is 842 8236 4368, and the meeting passcode is 628298.

Spanish translation will be available.

Drive-thru Garlic Festival details announced

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced details of its upcoming drive-thru Gourmet Alley event.

Planned over two weekends of July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1 at Gilroy Presbyterian Church, 6000 Miller Ave., garlic fans will be able to pre-order some of their favorites, from pepper steak sandwiches to scampi, garlic bread and more.

“We have all been confronted with so many changes due to Covid-19,” said Tom Cline, current president of the association, which has distributed more than $12 million to community groups since 1979. “There is a great community desire to see some reminders of festival past that highlight our community, our commitment to our non-profit partners, and, of course, our love of garlic.”

The drive-thru Gourmet Alley will be held from 4-7pm on Fridays and from 11am-7pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The menu includes the following:

• Steak Combo: Pepper Steak Sandwich, Shrimp Scampi, World-Famous Garlic Bread, $25

• Sausage Combo: Sausage Sandwich, Shrimp Scampi, World-Famous Garlic Bread, $25

• Pepper Steak Sandwich, $14

• Sausage Sandwich, $14

• World-Famous Garlic Bread: Half Loaf, $10

• Garlic Fries, $10

• Shrimp Scampi, $10

• Bottled Water, Soda, $5

The Farm-To-Table Dinner dinner at Fortino Winery (4525 Hecker Pass Highway) takes place on the evening of Saturday, July 24. The Garlic Festival Golf Classic will be held Friday, July 30 at Gilroy Golf Course (2695 Hecker Pass Road). Additional details will be posted on the association’s website at gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com.

Drivers cited in May 28 checkpoint

Eighteen drivers were issued citations for driving with a suspended/revoked license or without a license at a checkpoint on May 28, Gilroy Police announced.

The checkpoint was held at First Street and Wren Avenue from 7pm to 1am.

In addition, 12 drivers were arrested/cited for other outstanding arrest warrants. A total of 658 vehicles were contacted, police said.

Gilroy Police plan to hold another checkpoint on July 30.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Traffic Safety Administration.

Parasols take center stage at exhibit

6th Street Studios & Art Center will present “Sheltered Legacies,” an exhibit of unique parasols created by local artist Marilynn Host.

The exhibit runs June 30 at the center, 64 West Sixth St. in downtown Gilroy.

During shelter-in-place, Host discovered brooches, ribbons, bits of lace and other things that belonged to family members. She decided to take these possessions and incorporate them into her parasols.

For information, visit 6thstreetartstudios.org.

Book sale returns at library

The Friends of the Gilroy Library will hold its Big Book Sale on June 12 from 1-4pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

Prices vary from 50 cents for paperbacks and up for other items.

Proceeds help fund programs and resources for the Gilroy Library.

For information, visit bit.ly/3ipMoxI.

Gessesse named to Dean’s List at University of Wisconsin

Anya Gessesse of Gilroy, a student of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020-2021 spring semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts locals

Ten Gilroyans and a San Martin resident, all attending San Jose State University, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

The students are Maribel Barrera, Andriana Bodrouk, Isaiah Curiel Gomez, Bryanna Gilges, Miranda Herrington, Tran Le, Isaiah Newman, Mark Noriega, Isabel Prieto, Lourdes Sanchez and Cheyenne Duarte.

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Malia Pula named to Chancellor’s List at UMN Crookston

Malia Pula of Gilroy was named to the University of Minnesota Crookston spring semester 2021 Chancellor’s List.

To qualify for a place on the Chancellor’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average.

Hayes recognized by Muhlenberg College

Annemarie Hayes of Gilroy received The Noel R. and Edith J. Moyer Award in Philosophy during the Muhlenberg College Honors Convocation on May 13.

Muhlenberg College is a private liberal arts college in Allentown, Penn.

Gilroyans graduate from Stanislaus State

Four Gilroyans graduated from Stanislaus State in six in-person ceremonies held May 26-28.

The students are:

• Jonathon Laguna, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

• Amith Ronad, who graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

• Lindsay Marks, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies.

• Paul Ardanuy Jr., who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.