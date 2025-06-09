Yuki Mizuno, 15, from San Jose, performs the Lalo Cello Concerto with the South Valley Symphony conducted by Anthony Quartuccio during their practice Wednesday night at Solorsano Middle School in Gilroy. 2012 file photo

The nonprofit South Valley Symphony is seeking volunteers to serve on its board of directors. Applicants should have a strong interest in helping to shape the symphony’s activities over the coming years, and should be enthusiastic about becoming a part of the symphony’s long-standing traditions. 

The existing SVS board is looking for prospective directors who care about music and are interested in collaborating with like-minded board members. Previous experience with nonprofits is not required. 

Volunteers should be willing to serve on the board for at least two years, and participate in regular monthly board meetings. Meeting attendance can be in person or online via Zoom. 

The SVS will begin its 52nd season in 2025-26. The ensemble has played at a variety of venues in San Benito and South Santa Clara counties over the years. 

Longtime SVS volunteer Kristin Carlson, who has served the symphony in various roles for 35 years, said each new season “brings new reasons to be inspired.” 

“SVS thrives because of the passion and dedication behind the scenes,” Carlson said.  “Whether you are a musician, a board member, or a behind-the-scenes volunteer, your contribution helps ensure each performance reaches its fullest potential. In fact, you can be both a musician and a board member—every role is vital to our success. 

“Join us in contributing to the legacy of community, music and collaboration.”

For more information and to apply for a volunteer seat on the board, visit southvalleysymphony.org or email or*******@*****************ny.org

