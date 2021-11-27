Man shot, killed while driving near intersection

A Sacramento man was killed Nov. 24 after an unknown suspect shot at his vehicle while he was driving near Monterey Street and Leavesley Road.

According to Gilroy Police, the suspect shot at the vehicle “multiple times” between 5:45-6:15pm and struck the 43-year-old man and another occupant.

The victims drove to the 8200 block of Murray Avenue and called for emergency assistance, police said, but the man died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by law enforcement and paramedics. The second victim was transported to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating any witnesses to the shooting. Detectives are also seeking witnesses to any reckless driving and/or potential road rage incidents in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Greathead at [email protected] or 408.846.0373. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.