good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
63.5 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
November 26, 2021
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeatured

Man shot, killed while driving near intersection

Sacramento man dies at scene of shooting near Monterey Street and Leavesley Road

By: Staff Report
11
0

A Sacramento man was killed Nov. 24 after an unknown suspect shot at his vehicle while he was driving near Monterey Street and Leavesley Road.

According to Gilroy Police, the suspect shot at the vehicle “multiple times” between 5:45-6:15pm and struck the 43-year-old man and another occupant.

The victims drove to the 8200 block of Murray Avenue and called for emergency assistance, police said, but the man died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by law enforcement and paramedics. The second victim was transported to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating any witnesses to the shooting. Detectives are also seeking witnesses to any reckless driving and/or potential road rage incidents in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Greathead at [email protected] or 408.846.0373. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Christopher High School

Christopher looks to trample the Irish in CCS Division III title game

Emanuel Lee -
Christopher High football coach Darren Yafai and his staff...
News

‘Nice Family Christmas’ leads off full slate of holiday events

Erik Chalhoub -
Allie Bailey, director of “A Nice Family Christmas,” faces...
News

Holiday events kick off this weekend in South County

Erik Chalhoub -
6th Street Studios and Art Center will present its...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Christopher looks to trample the Irish in CCS Division III title...

Guest View: How can we stop kids from abusing drugs?