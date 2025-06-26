A large medical tech company based in Sunnyvale recently signed a lease on a giant new industrial building at McCarthy Business Park, according to the City of Gilroy.

Intuitive, a pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery and a global technology leader in minimally invasive care, will soon occupy a 198,565-square-foot industrial space at the newly completed business and industrial park.

McCarthy Business Park is located east of Gilroy at 6500 Camino Arroyo. Construction of the site was completed in the third quarter of 2024.

City officials hailed the first lease of the new industrial space as a “milestone” that “reflects the city’s commitment to fostering business growth, attracting investment and creating job opportunities.”

The lease helps to advance key priorities of Gilroy’s ongoing economic development efforts, city officials said.

“Bringing new businesses and quality jobs to Gilroy is a top priority. This project demonstrates our city’s ability to attract industry leaders and foster a strong local economy,” Mayor Greg Bozzo said.

“Leasing a facility like this takes a lot of collaboration,” he continued. “I want to commend our current and former council members, the Planning Commission and the City of Gilroy team for their work in bringing this project to fruition. We will continue working together to create opportunities that drive growth and prosperity for our community.”

The McCarthy Business Park project was developed by McCarthy Development and Rockpoint, according to the City of Gilroy. The park has an additional 183,000-square-foot industrial building available for lease.