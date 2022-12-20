good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
58 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
December 22, 2022
Article Search
Alfred Alciati
FeaturedNewsLocal News

Morgan Hill resident named to national VFW position

Alfred Alciati served as Past Commander of Gilroy post

By: Michael Moore
357
0

Longtime Morgan Hill resident and Past Commander of the Gilroy Veterans of Foreign Wars post, Alfred Alciati, has been appointed to a prominent position in the national VFW organization. 

Alciati, 73, is now the Aide-de-Camp to VFW National Commander-in Chief Tim Borland, says a press release from the VFW. In this capacity, Alciati serves as an assistant to Borland, helping in any administrative role he is needed for the benefit of its members.

Alfred Alciati

According to the appointment letter received by Alciati from VFW National headquarters, he was selected because of his “outstanding service to the local Post and the California VFW statewide organization, going above and beyond the call of duty,” says the press release. 

Alciati served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam, where he worked as an illustrator/draftsman for the Integrated Operational Intelligence Center. The IOIC was responsible for mapping and reconnaissance of North Vietnam. 

From 2018-21, Alciati served as the Commander of the VFW John A. Berri Post #6309 in Gilroy—the headquarters for which is located on West Sixth Street. He is also the second cousin of John Berri, for whom the Gilroy post is named. 

Berri was the first veteran from Gilroy who died in defense of the U.S. in World War II, says the press release.  

“It was an honor to lead the local VFW, especially the John A. Berri Post,” Alciati said. “And serving as Aide-de-Camp to the National Commander is a similar honor.”

A graduate of Live Oak High School, Alciati earned an associate of science degree in drafting technology from Gavilan College after he returned from overseas service, the press release continues. He went on to work as a building official for the City of Morgan Hill, then as senior inspector for Santa Clara County. 

Alciati and his wife, Sharon, have two sons. He enjoys hot rods and playing golf when he is not busy serving the community. 

In order to qualify for membership for the VFW, a veteran, besides being a U.S. Citizen, must have received an honorable or general discharge, or be serving in the Armed Forces, according to the VFW. They must also have received a campaign medal for service in a war, campaign or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters.

“With nearly 300 members locally, the VFW also does a lot for the civilian community by providing toys and dinner for an annual children’s Christmas party, scholarships for local students, donations to local school programs, charities and much more,” says the press release. 

The Veterans of Foreign Wars was formed in 1899 and chartered by Congress in 1936. It is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. Worldwide there are more than two million VFW members.

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Community Solutions’ programs help ease burden of the season

Staff Report -
Struggling to make ends meet is a fact of...
News

Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request

Erik Chalhoub -
A plan to annex 55 acres of land into...
Business

Amah Mutsun files complaint to stop Betabel project

Michael Moore -
The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band last week announced that...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
892FollowersFollow
2,604FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
community solutions Jackie Starkovich Linda Bjarke adopt a family

Community Solutions’ programs help ease burden of the season

wren hewell property annexation

Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request