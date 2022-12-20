Morgan Hill resident named to national VFW position

Longtime Morgan Hill resident and Past Commander of the Gilroy Veterans of Foreign Wars post, Alfred Alciati, has been appointed to a prominent position in the national VFW organization.

Alciati, 73, is now the Aide-de-Camp to VFW National Commander-in Chief Tim Borland, says a press release from the VFW. In this capacity, Alciati serves as an assistant to Borland, helping in any administrative role he is needed for the benefit of its members.

Alfred Alciati

According to the appointment letter received by Alciati from VFW National headquarters, he was selected because of his “outstanding service to the local Post and the California VFW statewide organization, going above and beyond the call of duty,” says the press release.

Alciati served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam, where he worked as an illustrator/draftsman for the Integrated Operational Intelligence Center. The IOIC was responsible for mapping and reconnaissance of North Vietnam.

From 2018-21, Alciati served as the Commander of the VFW John A. Berri Post #6309 in Gilroy—the headquarters for which is located on West Sixth Street. He is also the second cousin of John Berri, for whom the Gilroy post is named.

Berri was the first veteran from Gilroy who died in defense of the U.S. in World War II, says the press release.

“It was an honor to lead the local VFW, especially the John A. Berri Post,” Alciati said. “And serving as Aide-de-Camp to the National Commander is a similar honor.”

A graduate of Live Oak High School, Alciati earned an associate of science degree in drafting technology from Gavilan College after he returned from overseas service, the press release continues. He went on to work as a building official for the City of Morgan Hill, then as senior inspector for Santa Clara County.

Alciati and his wife, Sharon, have two sons. He enjoys hot rods and playing golf when he is not busy serving the community.

In order to qualify for membership for the VFW, a veteran, besides being a U.S. Citizen, must have received an honorable or general discharge, or be serving in the Armed Forces, according to the VFW. They must also have received a campaign medal for service in a war, campaign or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters.

“With nearly 300 members locally, the VFW also does a lot for the civilian community by providing toys and dinner for an annual children’s Christmas party, scholarships for local students, donations to local school programs, charities and much more,” says the press release.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars was formed in 1899 and chartered by Congress in 1936. It is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. Worldwide there are more than two million VFW members.