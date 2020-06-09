Mount Madonna School celebrates Class of 2020

The independent, Pre/K through grade 12 Mount Madonna School announced AnMei Dasbach-Prisk as the 2020 Valedictorian, and Haley Kerr as Salutatorian. MMS will share a pre-recorded commencement for its high school Class of 2020 on Thursday, June 11, with an online watch party at 9:30am for the school community, families and friends. A Zoom graduation ceremony for MMS eighth grade students and their families will be held on Wednesday, June 10.

“In a class full of strong students, AnMei and Haley stand out,” said Mount Madonna Director of Upper School Shannon Kelly. “They are curious and engaged learners and have been stellar students throughout their high school careers.”

Pictured, back row, left to right: Tabitha Hardin-Zollo, Sarah Lawrence College; AnMei Dasbach-Prisk (Valedictorian), Cabrillo College; Tessa Ortiz, Orange Coast College; Fiona Burgess, Boston University; Jeremy Curland, undisclosed; Cecilia Salado, University of California, Davis; Haley Kerr (Salutatorian), Santa Clara University; Ksenia Medvedeva, University of California, Davis; Rachel Burgess, University of San Francisco; Connor Murphy, De Anza College.

Front row, left to right: Maverick Bettencourt, Cabrillo College; Paola Jacobs, undisclosed; Rowan Davenport-Smith, Cabrillo College; Jahnakai Willis, Pace University; Braeden Will, Seton Hall University; Aaron Saavedra, University of California, San Diego; Given Reyhani, Cabrillo College; Noah Tervalon, Tufts University.