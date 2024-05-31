A newly completed bridge over Llagas Creek at Rancho Cañada del Oro Open Space Preserve in Morgan Hill extends the park’s existing wheelchair-friendly trail and leads visitors to a grassland day use area surrounded by riparian woodlands.

The Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 8 to celebrate the opening of the new bridge, the OSA announced in a press release. The ceremony will start at 11am and take place at Rancho Cañada del Oro Open Space Preserve, 4289 Casa Loma Road.

The ceremony will feature a slate of speakers, including OSA General Manager Andrea Mackenzi; Anne Ferguson, Founder and Executive Director of Bay Area Older Adults; and OSA volunteer Emily Chao with her service dog.

The new bridge connects the park’s existing Llagas Creek Loop with the new 800-foot Hidden Meadow Trail. Amenities include an accessible trail, seating and educational signage on the diverse ecosystem found surrounding the creek, according to the OSA.

The construction of the bridge was funded with $1.12 million from the California State Parks Per Capita Program, says the press release.