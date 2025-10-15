A repaving project on Monterey Road south of Gilroy will result in partial lane closures and slower traffic flow for the rest of October.

Starting Oct. 14, Monterey Road will be repaved from Tenth Street to Monterey Frontage Road—about a 1.2-mile stretch from north to south. The pavement rehabilitation project will continue through Oct. 31.

During construction, lane closures will be in place on Monterey Road from 7am-5pm from Tenth Street to Monterey Frontage Road, according to city staff. The lane closures will be in effect Monday through Friday. The intersection of Monterey Road and Monterey Frontage Road is across the street from Happy Daze RV.

One lane in each direction on Monterey Road will be open at all times. Access to freeway on-ramps will remain open as well. Detours and flaggers will be in place to route drivers around the lane closures.

Gilroy city staff ask motorists to slow down in the construction area and allow extra time for travel.

In the event of inclement weather, the dates of the lane closures may be extended.

The paving on Monterey Road is part of the city’s 2025 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, through which a total of 13 street segments and two alleys will be improved, city staff said. Citywide, the rehabilitation will cost about $6.5 million.

The paving on Monterey Road south of town is one of the last segments to be completed.

Other streets in Gilroy that have been improved through the Pavement Rehabilitation Project include San Ysidro Avenue, Church Street, Wellburn Avenue, Carmel Street, Miller Avenue, Uvas Park Drive, Tenth Street, Princevalle Street, Automall Parkway and two downtown alleys.

City of Gilroy spokesperson Rachell Bedell said this year’s pavement rehab plan “has focused on arterial and collector streets where higher traffic volumes and large-vehicle use have resulted in more significant deterioration of the pavement.”