Pedestrian dies in Gilroy hit and run collision

A 60-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in Gilroy Saturday night, according to authorities.

The driver who struck the pedestrian fled the scene, and police are asking the public for information about the fatal collision.

About 11:40pm July 25, Gilroy Police, along with fire department personnel and medics, responded to the area of West Tenth and Eigleberry streets on the report of a major injury collision. Upon arrival, police determined a hit-and-run collision had occurred, reads a press release from the Gilroy Police Department.

An unknown suspect was driving an unknown make or model pickup truck west on Tenth Street, police said. The driver struck a 60-year-old male pedestrian and fled the scene.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center, but he did not survive, authorities said.

A Facebook user posted the following video of police and emergency authorities responding to the scene shortly after the collision occurred: https://www.facebook.com/Briana831/videos/3304890772929346/

Anyone with information about this incident can call Gilroy Police at (408) 846-0300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (408) 846-0330. The case number is 20-3338.