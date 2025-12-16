Gilroy police are investigating a traffic collision that resulted in the death of a female pedestrian over the weekend.

On Dec. 12, emergency dispatchers received calls reporting a vehicle had hit a pedestrian on the 5400 block of Monterey Road, Gilroy Police said in a press release. Firefighters and police responded immediately, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the pedestrian as a 46-year-old woman, but authorities have not released her name.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and has been cooperative with investigators, police said. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The Gilroy Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and took over the investigation, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the crash can contact Gilroy Police Sgt. Raul Razo at ra*******@**********oy.org.