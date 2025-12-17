The city of Gilroy has a long standing tradition of being a wrestling community. That tradition is continuing through Ascencion Solorsano Middle School in Gilroy. On Dec. 11, the Eagles of Solorsano Middle School captured both the Boys and Girls County Wrestling Titles.

For the first time in a decade, the county title has come back to Gilroy.

The Eagles have been improving over the last four years. The Eagles began this run three years ago, by capturing their second Division Championship in school history in 2023. The first and only division title was in 2019.

Since then, the Eagles have captured three straight Division Titles (2023, 2024, 2025) while going 15-0 in dual meets during this time. They also defended their Section Championship title again this season.

They won the first Section title ever in 2024 and now defended that title in 2025.

In 2024, they fell short with a 2nd place finish at the County Championships. They overcame that this season and captured the school’s ever first County Title last week.

Also, this is the first year that there was a girls’ division represented in middle school wrestling. The Eagles captured both team titles this year.

The Eagles had many qualifiers, but were led by a few individuals:

• Lorenzo Choto (8th grader): Two-time County Champion

• Aaden Lopez (8th grader): County Champion, defeated a two-time county champ that put the Eagles in the lead for a team title.

• Madylee Balaoro (8th grader): Girls County Champion.

Armando Lopez

