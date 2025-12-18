Authorities arrested a man who is accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman in Gilroy over this past weekend.

On Dec. 13, Gilroy Police received a call about a woman being held against her will at a motel on Monterey Road, the Gilroy Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to the area and saw a man jumping out of a window of the motel.

The officers immediately set up a perimeter and saw the man running through nearby fields and into the creek, police said. The man was later identified as Demetrious Quinonez, 23, of Gilroy.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with the perimeter, and police deployed a drone to aid the search for Quinonez. Police K9 Ikar was deployed and Quinonez soon thereafter surrendered without incident and was taken into custody, police said.

Police entered the motel room and located a woman inside. Investigating officers learned the woman had been assaulted and kidnapped by Quinonez the previous evening, according to police.

Quinonez was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, inflicting corporal injury and other offenses, authorities said.