The South County Jewish community was shaken to its core after waking on the morning of Dec. 14 to the tragic news of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, where a terrorist attack targeted a Chanukah Menorah Lighting. The horror of the attack, which claimed numerous lives, including the Rabbi, left many feeling fear, grief and uncertainty.

Yet even in the face of such darkness, the community chose courage, gathering that evening at the Downtown Amphitheater for the annual Morgan Hill Menorah Lighting, hosted by the Chabad Jewish Center of South County, to celebrate hope, resilience and the enduring strength of faith. Extra security was in place, ensuring the event was safe and well-protected, allowing families to celebrate with peace of mind.

Rabbi Mendel Liberow opened the event by reflecting on the story of Chanukah, drawing parallels between the courage of the Maccabees and the resolve of Jewish communities today. “When there’s so much darkness and hate, we respond by being even more proud in our faith and our identity,” he said. “We light the menorah to shine light in the world, even in the hardest of times.”

City leaders also addressed the crowd. Christina Turner, Morgan Hill City Manager, spoke about the power of light to unite people. “Hanukkah calls us to remember hope, resilience and the peace that comes when communities choose understanding and respect,” she said.

City Council member Soraida Iwanaga expressed solidarity and encouragement: “Never let fear or hatred conquer love and understanding. This evening is a beautiful demonstration of coming together as a community.”

Tom Cline, Gilroy City Council member, reflected on the enduring resolve of Jewish people through history. “From darkness can come light,” he said.

Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner shared: “This tragedy reminds us that the world can be cruel, but it also reminds us why community matters. Tonight, as we gather to light the menorah, we are showing that courage, faith and togetherness are stronger than fear. Hanukkah teaches us that even the smallest light can push back the darkness, and that lesson is as important today as it was thousands of years ago.”

As the giant menorah was lit, the flames symbolized hope, faith and togetherness. Rabbi Liberow reminded attendees that Chanukah celebrates the miracle of perseverance: a small flame, a little oil, lasting far beyond expectation.

“The miracle of Chanukah is not just that the light of the menorah lasted for eight days,” he said. “It’s that it has lasted—and continues to last—for over 2,000 years.”

The evening also included festive treats and entertainment, with families enjoying latkes, donuts and a lively LED light performance that added fun and excitement to the celebration.

The event reflected Morgan Hill’s tight-knit spirit and unwavering commitment to unity. In response to tragedy, the community chose courage over fear, light over darkness, and solidarity over isolation—demonstrating that even in the shadow of heartbreak, hope shines bright.

Morgan Hill-based Chabad Jewish Center of South County offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and affiliations. For more information, visit JewishMH.com.