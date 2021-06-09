good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
63.5 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 9, 2021
Article Search
—Contributed photo
FeaturedNews

PHOTO: Frank Arredondo celebrates 100th birthday

By: Staff Report
17
0

Longtime Gilroyan Frank Arredondo celebrated his 100th birthday with his family on June 5. Arredondo, who has lived in Gilroy for more than 50 years, was drafted into World War II and served in the Aleutian Islands. For many years, he managed the cactus ranch that used to be on Hecker Pass and worked until he was 90 years old. Arredondo was also recently honored at St. Mary Parish. He is pictured with his sons, Patrick (left) and Robert.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Council approves two-year budget

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council approved a budget June 7...
Christopher High School

Christopher falls short in CCS playoffs

Emanuel Lee -
The faraway looks and soggy eyes said it all—this...
Crime

Man killed in early morning shooting

Staff Report -
A man was shot and killed near the intersection...
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Council approves two-year budget

PHOTO: Frank Arredondo celebrates 100th birthday