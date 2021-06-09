PHOTO: Frank Arredondo celebrates 100th birthday

Longtime Gilroyan Frank Arredondo celebrated his 100th birthday with his family on June 5. Arredondo, who has lived in Gilroy for more than 50 years, was drafted into World War II and served in the Aleutian Islands. For many years, he managed the cactus ranch that used to be on Hecker Pass and worked until he was 90 years old. Arredondo was also recently honored at St. Mary Parish. He is pictured with his sons, Patrick (left) and Robert.