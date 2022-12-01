Photo: Holiday Bazaar on tap

The Neon Exchange’s Holiday Bazaar is scheduled for Dec. 3 from 10am to 3pm. Nearly 40 vendors will set up shop at 7365 Monterey St., selling jewelry, holiday decor, glass works, artisan baked goods and more. Admission to the event is free, which will also feature live holiday tunes from a professional pianist and photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Neon Exchange is also running a toy drive in partnership with the YMCA, Gilroy Chamber of Commerce and Gilroy After Hours Rotary. New toys, books and jackets can be dropped off between now and Dec. 11. For information, visit linktr.ee/gilroyhouseoftoys.