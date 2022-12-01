good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
46.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
December 2, 2022
Article Search
toni bowles neon exchange holiday bazaar downtown gilroy
Toni Bowles, founder of the Neon Exchange in downtown Gilroy, helps set up festive decorations in advance of the upcoming Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 3 from 10am to 3pm. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
NewsBusinessFeatured

Photo: Holiday Bazaar on tap

By: Erik Chalhoub
99
1

The Neon Exchange’s Holiday Bazaar is scheduled for Dec. 3 from 10am to 3pm. Nearly 40 vendors will set up shop at 7365 Monterey St., selling jewelry, holiday decor, glass works, artisan baked goods and more. Admission to the event is free, which will also feature live holiday tunes from a professional pianist and photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Neon Exchange is also running a toy drive in partnership with the YMCA, Gilroy Chamber of Commerce and Gilroy After Hours Rotary. New toys, books and jackets can be dropped off between now and Dec. 11. For information, visit linktr.ee/gilroyhouseoftoys.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

1 COMMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

It’s the busiest time of the season for Battaglia Ranch

Erik Chalhoub -
It’s been 55 years since the Battaglia brothers first...
Business

Gilroy businesses hope to entice holiday shoppers with deals

Erik Chalhoub -
The days of sitting outside big box stores during...
News

Gilroy Foundation director announces retirement

Staff Report -
Gilroy Foundation Executive Director Donna Pray recently announced her...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
893FollowersFollow
2,608FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
battaglia ranch christmas tree jenny ching

It’s the busiest time of the season for Battaglia Ranch

arturo gaspar woodwork gilroy center for the arts craft fair holiday small business saturday

Gilroy businesses hope to entice holiday shoppers with deals