Rolling green hills flank Highway 101 near Gilroy. Santa Clara County Parks officials anticipate a major display of wildflowers to bloom this spring due to this winter’s rainfall. The California poppy, lupine and buttercups are just a few of the flowers that will be on full display. The explosion of flowers, known colloquially to some as a “super bloom,” is expected to be in full swing once a prolonged period of sunshine and warm weather occurs. It is expected to last through May.