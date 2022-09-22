good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 22, 2022
gilroy recreation division coastal cleanup day uvas creek christmas hill park
Photo courtesy of City of Gilroy Recreation Division
FeaturedNews

Photo: Volunteers clean Uvas Creek

By: Staff Report
30
0

Cities throughout the state participated in Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17, including Gilroy, where the Recreation Division hosted a site at Christmas Hill Park. There were 75 volunteers of all ages who participated. They collected approximately 365 pounds of trash and 116 pounds of recyclable material from Uvas Creek. Items collected included a car tire, mattress, chair, metal poles, suitcase, a bike tire and hundreds of bottle caps. Countywide, there were a total of 1,010 volunteers who removed 25,680 pounds of litter on Sept. 17.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Your Local Newspaper
