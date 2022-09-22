Photo: Volunteers clean Uvas Creek

Cities throughout the state participated in Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17, including Gilroy, where the Recreation Division hosted a site at Christmas Hill Park. There were 75 volunteers of all ages who participated. They collected approximately 365 pounds of trash and 116 pounds of recyclable material from Uvas Creek. Items collected included a car tire, mattress, chair, metal poles, suitcase, a bike tire and hundreds of bottle caps. Countywide, there were a total of 1,010 volunteers who removed 25,680 pounds of litter on Sept. 17.