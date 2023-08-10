79.3 F
Gilroy
August 10, 2023
gilroy bowl mural construction wall
Sheryl Cathers painted this mural on a construction wall in front of the under renovation Gilroy Bowl. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
PHOTOS: Adding color to downtown Gilroy

By: Erik Chalhoub
Downtown Gilroy has recently been getting some new splashes of color. Gilroy artist Sheryl Cathers immediately painted a new mural on a plywood construction wall for Gilroy Bowl, which is undergoing a major renovation at 7554 Monterey St. The colorful mural depicts multiple bowling pins surrounding the word “Bowl.” On the next block over, workers recently wrapped up a new coat of green paint on the 7499 Monterey St. building that houses Pour Me Taproom and the vacant spot that was once Collective Past.

pour me taproom downtown gilroy painting
Pour Me Taproom’s building got a new coat of green paint. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Support Local Journalism
