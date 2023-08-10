PHOTOS: Adding color to downtown Gilroy

Downtown Gilroy has recently been getting some new splashes of color. Gilroy artist Sheryl Cathers immediately painted a new mural on a plywood construction wall for Gilroy Bowl, which is undergoing a major renovation at 7554 Monterey St. The colorful mural depicts multiple bowling pins surrounding the word “Bowl.” On the next block over, workers recently wrapped up a new coat of green paint on the 7499 Monterey St. building that houses Pour Me Taproom and the vacant spot that was once Collective Past.

Pour Me Taproom’s building got a new coat of green paint. Photo: Erik Chalhoub