Local Scene: Luchessa Avenue repaving; B.A.D. theater fundraiser

Luchessa Avenue repaving expected to begin soon

Luchessa Avenue is expected to be repaved starting Aug. 10 as Valley Water wraps up work on the South County Recycled Water Pipeline Project in the area.

Construction crews will start paving work on West Luchessa Avenue at Cimino Street and work eastward toward Rossi Lane.

Valley Water anticipates the work will be completed by the end of summer.

Throughout the phases of this paving project, lane closures, bridge closures, detours and flaggers may be in place.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/am7ps2ss or contact Public Information Representative Jose Villarreal at [email protected].

More roadwork is continuing throughout Gilroy.

For the 2023 Citywide Pavement Rehabilitation Project, curb ramp improvements are almost complete, with the final installations anticipated within the next two weeks, according to city officials.

About a third of the 120 scheduled street segment improvements are already complete, officials said. Striping of completed streets is scheduled to take place at the end of the project.

For residents whose homes are adjacent to the scheduled street improvements, crews will be providing notices two weeks and 72 hours prior to the start of the work.

For information, visit gilroy.city/streets.

Gilroy show benefits B.A.D. Musical Theatre

Pintello Comedy Theater is hosting B.A.D. Musical Theatre (Bay Area Diversity) for a show on Aug. 11 at 8pm to benefit B.A.D.’s mission of encouraging diversity in theater.

A lineup of Bay Area talent will perform rock ‘n’ roll Broadway tunes.

Beer, wine, soft drinks and coffee will be available for purchase.

The show will be held at the Gilroy Grange Hall, 8191 Swanston Lane.

For information and tickets, visit tinyurl.com/va6m4f2a.

Gavilan car show benefits scholarship program

Gavilan College is hosting a car show fundraiser on Sept. 16 at its Gilroy campus.

The show benefits the ALAS “Wings” Scholarship for students who do not qualify for federal student aid.

All vehicle makes and models are welcome to join the show, and registration is limited to 50 vehicles.

The show will be held in Parking Lot H.

For information and to register, visit bit.ly/gavcarsept16.

Ticket sales ending soon Gavilan football 50th reunion

The 50th reunion of the Gavilan College football team’s championship run will be celebrated over the Sept. 8-10 weekend.

The reunion starts off Sept. 8 with a dinner at Old City Hall Restaurant in downtown Gilroy.

On Sept. 9, the 1973 team will be introduced during Gavilan’s football game against De Anza College.

To wrap up the weekend, Coach Bob Garcia is hosting a barbecue at his house on Sept. 10.

Tickets for the Sept. 8 dinner are $30, and must be purchased by Aug. 15. For information, call Garcia at 408.843.8826.

Unsecured Property Taxes are due Aug. 31

The County of Santa Clara’s Department of Tax and Collections has mailed out the 2023-2024 unsecured annual property tax bills to all property owners at the addresses shown on the tax roll. The property tax payment is due on Aug. 31.

Unsecured properties are those not secured by real estate, such as land. Some examples of unsecured property include (but are not limited to) boats and jet skis, aircraft, business machinery or business furniture.

Property owners who have not received a bill by Aug. 4 are urged to call the Tax Information line at 408.808.7900 to request a copy of the Annual Unsecured Property Tax Bill. Property tax bills are also available online at sccdtac.org.

Unpaid property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5pm on Aug. 31. At that time, a 10% penalty and a $50 collection fee will be added to the unpaid balance.

The collection of property taxes is critical for the ongoing support of various essential services, such as public health, fire protection, education, parks and law enforcement, county officials stated in a press release.

Property owners should mail tax payments along with the tax bill coupon using the return envelope provided to: Department of Tax and Collections, 70 W. Hedding St., San José, CA 95110.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) postmark must be Aug. 31, or earlier, to avoid penalties. Keep in mind that the USPS postmarks mail depending on the type of postage used and may not postmark mail on the same day it was deposited in a mailbox.

For information, visit sccdtac.org or call 408.808.7902.

Gilroyan graduates from SUNY Cortland

Alicia Millet of Gilroy recently graduated from State University of New York at Cortland.

Millet earned a bachelor’s degree in Therapeutic Recreation.