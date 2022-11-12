PHOTOS: Gilroy honors veterans

Gilroy celebrated those who served in the armed forces with a series of events on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. During the morning, people gathered in front of the Veterans Memorial Building for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6309, featured speeches by local veterans. In the afternoon, people lined Monterey Street downtown to cheer on veterans as they drove, rolled and walked in a parade, presented by the South Santa Clara Valley Memorial District and the Gilroy Veterans Hall. More celebrations of veterans are on tap. 6th Street Studios & Art Center, 64 West Sixth St., will host a Veteran’s Art Exhibit from Nov. 5-27, as well as an Art Walk on Nov. 18 from 5-8pm, where local veterans’ art will be on display at downtown businesses. The Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St., will also host a veterans exhibit through Nov. 30. This exhibit features memorabilia, mementos and photos provided by the VFW Post 6309 and veterans throughout the community.

1 of 5