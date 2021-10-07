good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
65.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
October 7, 2021
Article Search
Jose Francisco Ruiz of Voices Academy in Morgan Hill got a chance to sit on Gilroy Police Officer Rene Arbizu's motorcycle during the National Night Out event on Oct. 5 in downtown Gilroy. Photo: Juan Reyes
FeaturedNews

Photos: National Night Out 2021

By: Juan Reyes
60
0

Hundreds gathered Oct. 5 to chat with officers and take part in various activities during the National Night Out Outdoors event hosted by the Gilroy Police Department. The three-hour event between Gilroy City Hall and the library gave the public the chance to check out police vehicles and equipment while getting to know the officers. The free event also featured a resource fair, music, raffles, safety information, giveaways and more. The police department previously hosted Ice Cream With a Cop on Aug. 3.

Juan Reyes

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Christopher High School

Rossi Oteri, Christopher High look to make a statement vs. Aptos

Emanuel Lee -
The Christopher High football team proved it could hang...
Crime

Gilroy Police release video of Sept. 8 officer-involved shooting

Michael Moore -
The Gilroy Police Department has released officers’ video camera...
Local News

Gilroy trainer earns IFBB pro card

Emanuel Lee -
Just five years after stepping into a gym for...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Rossi Oteri, Christopher High look to make a statement vs. Aptos

Gilroy Police release video of Sept. 8 officer-involved shooting