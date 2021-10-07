Photos: National Night Out 2021

Hundreds gathered Oct. 5 to chat with officers and take part in various activities during the National Night Out Outdoors event hosted by the Gilroy Police Department. The three-hour event between Gilroy City Hall and the library gave the public the chance to check out police vehicles and equipment while getting to know the officers. The free event also featured a resource fair, music, raffles, safety information, giveaways and more. The police department previously hosted Ice Cream With a Cop on Aug. 3.

