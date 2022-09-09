good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Gilroy
September 9, 2022
Police arrest man suspected of attempted murder in Gilroy

Shooting occurred in March

By: Staff Report
A Gilroy man suspected in an attempted murder earlier this year was arrested Sept. 1.

Demetrius Santos

Demetrius Santos, 19, was arrested at San Ysidro Park and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for attempted homicide, according to Gilroy Police. He is currently being held without bail, with his next court date scheduled for Sept. 12, jail records show.

On March 3, a 32-year-old Gilroy resident was shot several times in the area of Las Animas and Electa Court, according to police. The victim was transported to a local trauma center and has since recovered from his injuries.

Police said the shooting was determined to be gang-motivated, and after an extensive investigation by the Gilroy Police Anti-Crime Team, Santos was identified as the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anti-Crime Team Investigator Ceja at 408.846.0357. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 408.846.0330.

According to Santa Clara County Superior Court records, Santos faces another felony case, which was filed in May. A plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.

