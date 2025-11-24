Police arrested a Gilroy man in connection with an Oct. 12 shooting near Lewis and Forest streets, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 4:45pm, when a man driving a black Mercedes stopped near the intersection and fired several rounds into the air, Gilroy Police said in a press release. The driver sped away on Forest Street.

No one was injured by the gunfire, police said.

During the investigation, detectives identified the driver as Manuel Rivera, 37, of Gilroy, police said. On Nov. 20, officers from the Gilroy-Morgan Hill SWAT team served a search warrant at Rivera’s home on the 8100 block of Forest Street, and found an “AR-15 style rifle” inside the residence.

Police said they recovered other unspecified evidence related to the shooting investigation. Rivera was arrested on suspicion of willful discharge of firearm in a grossly negligent manner, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and committing the offense while on bail, among other charges.

He was booked at Santa Clara County Jail.